SnowSwap Price Reaches $2.63 on Top Exchanges (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $37,559.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00005947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00049990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.46 or 0.07225612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00052769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,220.80 or 1.00117909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00055122 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006455 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,744 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

