Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. Bank of America lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.52. 62,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,339. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.