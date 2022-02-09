SOMESING Trading Up 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. SOMESING has a market cap of $137.77 million and $5.98 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00049125 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.49 or 0.07238086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,799.29 or 0.99865946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00051382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00053989 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006428 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,381,133 coins. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

