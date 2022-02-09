Sonoco Products Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

Sonoco Products has raised its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Sonoco Products has a payout ratio of 42.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.22. 6,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,940. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Several research firms recently commented on SON. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoco Products stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.