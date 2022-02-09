SparksPay (SPK) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $18,951.09 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,041,039 coins and its circulating supply is 10,801,050 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

