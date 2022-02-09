Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) PT Set at C$10.00 by CIBC

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) has been assigned a C$10.00 target price by equities researchers at CIBC in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 125.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SDE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.69.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of CVE:SDE opened at C$4.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$6.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.43.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.