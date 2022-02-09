SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,866 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,339,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,202,000 after buying an additional 216,765 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $92.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.46.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

