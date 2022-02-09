SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Lessened by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,894 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $66.94. 92,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,345. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

