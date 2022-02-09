Spearmint Resources (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 179,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 111,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

Spearmint Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPMTF)

Spearmint Resources, Inc acquires, explores and develops mineral properties. Its projects include Chibougamau Vanadium, Gold Mountain, Prickle , Carscallen, Safari Copper, Hammernose Gold, Goose Gold, Carscallen West Gold, Case Lake South Cesium, Escape Lake North PGM, River Valley East Platinum-Palladium, Perron-East Gold, El North Nickel, Golden Triangle gold, Neba Gold-Copper and Clayton Valley.

