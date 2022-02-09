Sphera Funds Management LTD. Acquires New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.47.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.52. 218,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,703,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.94 and a 200 day moving average of $142.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.78 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

