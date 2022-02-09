Sphera Funds Management LTD. Buys 99,365 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,365 shares during the quarter. Kymera Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.8% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $21,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,754,000 after acquiring an additional 934,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 30,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $535,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $448,512.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and have sold 56,077 shares valued at $2,958,349. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

KYMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

KYMR traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.45. 2,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,210. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 2.03. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $76.01.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

