Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $12.20 Million Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,167 shares during the period. Iovance Biotherapeutics accounts for 1.0% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $12,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Knott David M bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of IOVA stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. 48,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,256. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.81.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.