Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. cut its stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,631 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 85.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,972,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,494,000 after purchasing an additional 730,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 64.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 152,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $358,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DYN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,145. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $22.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. The company has a market cap of $368.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

