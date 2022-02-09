Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $8.23 Million Holdings in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. cut its stake in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 880,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,846 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Oncorus were worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of ONCR stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,633. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 5.50. Oncorus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

In other news, COO Stephen Harbin bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oncorus Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

