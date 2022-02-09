Sphera Funds Management LTD. Invests $10.40 Million in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 800,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,401,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 1.27% of Immatics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Immatics by 611.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the second quarter worth about $347,000. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMTX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. 324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,613. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41. Immatics has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $18.42.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 221.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immatics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

