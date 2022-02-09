Sphera Funds Management LTD. Takes Position in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 739,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.82% of POINT Biopharma Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth about $3,934,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,690,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,690,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.78. 4,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,680. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNT. Mizuho assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

