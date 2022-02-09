Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Gap Up to $21.73

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.73, but opened at $24.36. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 235,396 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAVE. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,445 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 28.6% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,364,000 after purchasing an additional 953,581 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $76,775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 435.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after buying an additional 937,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

