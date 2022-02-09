Spirit Airlines Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 41,902 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 431% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,886 call options.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $40.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 140.0% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $11,550,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna cut Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.