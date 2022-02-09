Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.38%.

SRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

