Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.46.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $165.92 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $155.57 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.90 and a 200-day moving average of $234.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.