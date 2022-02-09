SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading Up 8.4%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) rose 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.67 and last traded at $57.59. Approximately 5,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 481,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.72.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.