SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading Up 8.4%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) rose 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.67 and last traded at $57.59. Approximately 5,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 481,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,514,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,861,000 after buying an additional 374,608 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 645,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,952,000 after buying an additional 331,862 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 650,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 314,311 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 678.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 353,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after purchasing an additional 308,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,007,000 after purchasing an additional 212,011 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.