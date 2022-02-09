SpringWorks Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,454 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,214% compared to the typical daily volume of 339 put options.

SWTX stock opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $96.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average is $67.79. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 650,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,313,000 after buying an additional 314,311 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,514,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,861,000 after purchasing an additional 374,608 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

