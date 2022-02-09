SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.93 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 264,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.