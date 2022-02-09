SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get SSP Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSPPF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SSP Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 370 ($5.00) to GBX 350 ($4.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.50.

Shares of SSPPF stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. SSP Group has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSP Group (SSPPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.