Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.91

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.91 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 54.67 ($0.74). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 55.80 ($0.75), with a volume of 128,046 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Staffline Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £92.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

About Staffline Group (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

