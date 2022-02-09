Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.91

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.91 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 54.67 ($0.74). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 55.80 ($0.75), with a volume of 128,046 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Staffline Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £92.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

