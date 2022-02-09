Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.11) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 590 ($7.98) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 588.43 ($7.96).

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 559.80 ($7.57) on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 573.60 ($7.76). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 477.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 459.67. The company has a market capitalization of £17.24 billion and a PE ratio of 14.00.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

