Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $590.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($8.11) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 590 ($7.98) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($7.17) to GBX 580 ($7.84) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. 17,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,008. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

