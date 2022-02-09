Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $590.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($8.11) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 590 ($7.98) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($7.17) to GBX 580 ($7.84) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. 17,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,008. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

