Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Stake Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Stantec worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 16.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,117,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,929,000 after buying an additional 161,041 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 10.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 55,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 11.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 30.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,236,000 after buying an additional 89,716 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 81.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 161,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 72,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins upped their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $58.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

