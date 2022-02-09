Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.86. The stock has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $93.79 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Starbucks by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.