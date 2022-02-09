Steadfast Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 300,000 Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,807,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $108,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FRSH traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,228. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $53.36.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.