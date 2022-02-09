Steadfast Capital Management LP Buys 109,621 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,621 shares during the quarter. Roku accounts for about 1.1% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned 0.27% of Roku worth $111,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after buying an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Roku by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,014,000 after acquiring an additional 245,338 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,814,000 after acquiring an additional 250,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Roku by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,685,000 after acquiring an additional 278,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $7.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.48. 104,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,462,481. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.47 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.57. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 79.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.69.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,531,623 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

