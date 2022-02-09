Steadfast Capital Management LP Has $198.28 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,777 shares during the quarter. Square makes up approximately 1.9% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Square were worth $198,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,486 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $8.66 on Wednesday, hitting $110.95. 609,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,394,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 102.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $289.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.60.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

