Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. Acquires Shares of 13,740 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000. Wix.com makes up about 3.2% of Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 17.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $723,113,000 after purchasing an additional 548,569 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 69.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 589,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,437,000 after purchasing an additional 240,865 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $578,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 126.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,536,000 after purchasing an additional 179,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 58.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,078,000 after purchasing an additional 165,985 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.11.

WIX stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.20. 5,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.03 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.