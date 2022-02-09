Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000. Datadog comprises about 2.2% of Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,262 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $130,100,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1,886.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,196,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,391,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDOG traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.58. The company had a trading volume of 168,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,603. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,079.85 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.45, for a total value of $26,832,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,270,377 shares of company stock valued at $219,924,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.74.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

