Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. Takes Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,243 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,192,000 after purchasing an additional 170,678 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in NetEase by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,556,000 after buying an additional 887,504 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in NetEase by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,669,000 after buying an additional 1,275,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in NetEase by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 4,445,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,328,000 after buying an additional 583,113 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

NetEase stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.43. The company had a trading volume of 88,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,111. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.07. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.25%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

