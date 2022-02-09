Stephens Increases Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $97.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stephens from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.
Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $84.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.31. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $87.21.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
