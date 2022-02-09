Stephens Increases Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $97.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stephens from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $84.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.31. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

