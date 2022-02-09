StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

StepStone Group stock opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Several brokerages have commented on STEP. Raymond James lowered shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $68,951,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 332,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $17,237,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,862,470 shares of company stock worth $96,531,820 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in StepStone Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in StepStone Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 104,052 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

