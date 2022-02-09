Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sterling Construction worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 28,045 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,998 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $830,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $52,740.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,544 shares of company stock valued at $892,614 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $852.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.