Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.10

Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.10 and last traded at $29.62, with a volume of 410278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $830,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $52,740.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,544 shares of company stock valued at $892,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 17.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

