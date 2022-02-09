Steven G. Mihaylo Buys 3,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CXDO. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

