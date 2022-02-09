Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) is Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,232,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Steven Madden makes up approximately 3.1% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Steven Madden worth $89,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 11.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter worth approximately $885,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,336. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

