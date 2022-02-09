Steven Spinner Sells 5,000 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.17.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $934,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,823,000 after purchasing an additional 112,804 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

