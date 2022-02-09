Steven Spinner Sells 5,000 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ARCB stock opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.17.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.70.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $934,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,823,000 after purchasing an additional 112,804 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.
About ArcBest
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
