STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives $51.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,541,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,341. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

