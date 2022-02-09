Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Taseko Mines Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 13,863 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 610% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,952 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,225,443 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 550,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Taseko Mines by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 202,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 43,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,455. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 2.26. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

