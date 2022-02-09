StockNews.com Downgrades ABB (NYSE:ABB) to Buy

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.99.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $34.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89. ABB has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. ABB had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ABB will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ABB by 3,374.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 852,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after acquiring an additional 121,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ABB by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 32.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

