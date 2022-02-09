StockNews.com Downgrades Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.71.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $69.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $56.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 24.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 6.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

