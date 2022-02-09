StockNews.com Downgrades Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) to Sell

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

HR opened at $29.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.53 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561,549 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,669,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,504,000 after buying an additional 1,800,563 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $44,298,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 887.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,519,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,452,000 after buying an additional 1,365,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,704,000 after buying an additional 809,931 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

