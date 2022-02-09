StockNews.com Downgrades Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) to Sell

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.
HR opened at $29.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.53 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32.
About Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.
