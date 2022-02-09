StockNews.com Upgrades MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) to “Buy”

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.
Shares of MCFT opened at $28.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $546.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.10. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after buying an additional 312,360 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 146,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after purchasing an additional 144,731 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.5% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after buying an additional 143,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter worth about $3,322,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MasterCraft Boat Company Profile
Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .
