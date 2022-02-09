StockNews.com Upgrades Stryker (NYSE:SYK) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYK. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.83.

SYK opened at $255.10 on Friday. Stryker has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.79 and its 200-day moving average is $264.22. The company has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stryker by 6,917.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after acquiring an additional 693,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,861,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

