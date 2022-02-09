StockNews.com Upgrades TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

TOWN stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.04. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 32.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,494,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,471,000 after acquiring an additional 370,310 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 170,344 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the third quarter worth approximately $3,789,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TowneBank by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

